Rihanna On How Having Children Changed Her Body: 'Third-Trimester Cellulite Is No Joke'

Rihanna On Pregnancy Body Changes: "Third-Trimester Cellulite Is No Joke"

Rihanna can cause a stir with practically anything she does. The pop star has done it for years with her music and even did it with her bare bump maternity style, which started a pregnancy fashion trend across the world. Now it's her latest interaction with Interview magazine which is making waves. Not only has the photoshoot gone viral, her candid thoughts with interviewer Mel Ottenberg, have as well. In the interview, Rihanna opened up about how pregnancy and childbirth changed the way her body looks and also spoke about her pickings of plastic surgery.

(Also Read: Rihanna's Signature Script Savage X Fenty Collection Looks As Soaring As The Summer Ahead)

On discussing bodily changes when pregnant, Rihanna said, "Third-trimester cellulite is no joke. You just see ripples coming from places you never knew, and it's all in your thighs, because your thighs are carrying the weight of your baby and uterus."

Rihanna also divulged about the cosmetic procedures that she would be comfortable with and the ones she wouldn't be. "It's just called a breast lift. I haven't done enough research to know, but I heard that you might have some scars. I'm okay with all that. But I don't want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don't want a new navel, and I don't want that scar, right?" Continuing her train of thoughts on a tummy tuck, she said, "No. I'm also scared of the knife."

It's refreshing to see a megastar like Rihanna get as frank as she did while on the record.

(Also Read: Rihanna Exudes Sophistication In A Stunning Jacquard Skirt Suit And Hat At Paris Fashion Week 2024)