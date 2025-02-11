Rihanna Set Street Cred Closet Goals In A <i>Smurfs</i> Hued Savage X Fenty Tracksuit And Royal Blue Puma Sneakers

Rihanna went for an easy-breezy wardrobe moment as she donned a pair of white and blue printed bralette and briefs that she teamed with a pair of Smurfs inspired pastel blue joggers and a hooded sweatshirt from the Savage x Fenty collection. The 36-year-old Barbadian singer wore the hoodie with the zipper left open and her hands fitted in a snug manner in her pockets to allow her to get all the cosy feels.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/ririgalbadd

Rihanna accessorised her look with a pair of statement royal blue Puma sneakers with a tank chunky sole and a hip-hop style thick gold chain worn around her neck.

On the hair and makeup front, Rihanna styled her tresses into a side-swept curled look left open on her shoulders. Makeup wise, she sported an overall bronzed look with defined brows, a black cat eyeliner, a turquoise hued kohl lined in her waterline, a touch of berry-toned blush on her cheeks and a shimmering plum lip gloss to give her lips the perfect hue.

Rihanna's aced her street cred closet moment in a tracksuit and kicks.

