Rihanna Stuns In Her Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet Look In A Tailored Gown As She Announces Her Third Pregnancy

The much-awaited fashion spree is here as the Met Gala 2025 is held on May 4th in New York City. Many international and Bollywood celebrities are marking their presence in style. One such look that caught our eyes was singer Rihanna, who debuted her baby bump at the Met Gala 2025.

Rihanna closed out the Met Gala red carpet, stealing the spotlight with her custom Marc Jacobs look, and also made the announcement of her third pregnancy. For the event, the star embraced the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, in a pinstriped look. The star wore tailored pinstripes, a reinterpretation of classic menswear styled with high-concept flair. Her outfit came with a structured baby bump-hugging gown, which she layered with a cropped tuxedo jacket, unbuttoned just enough to reveal her bump. The star further elevated her look by topping it off with an oversized, wide-brimmed black hat that added more classic charm to her look. The unexpected detailing of two mismatched ties pushed the look into a more balanced structure.

For her makeup, she went for a subtle makeup look with a dewy base, lots of blush and highlighter, contoured cheeks, winged liner, neatly done brows, brown eyes, and brown nude lips topped with a dark shade of lip liner, adding all the necessary drama to her look.