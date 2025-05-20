Rihanna Redefines Maternity Fashion With Her Blue Gown At Cannes 2025

When it comes to maternity fashion, singer and actress Rihanna always brings her A-game. The Barbadian singer, already a proud mom of two boys, is expecting baby number three with partner A$AP Rocky. And if you call yourself a Rihanna fan, you definitely did not miss her pregnancy reveal at the Met Gala 2025.

Fast forward to the 78th Cannes Film Festival, and Rihanna made yet another statement – arriving fashionably late (on Day 7 of the 12-day celebration). On Monday, A$AP Rocky's film Highest 2 Lowest premiered at the iconic Palais des Festivals, and walking beside him was none other than Rihanna. The diva owned the red carpet like she always does.

Rihanna at Cannes Film Festival 2025. Photo: AFP

Let us talk about her outfit – because wow. The mom-to-be wore a custom sky-blue gown by Alaïa that fit her like a dream. It was bold, vibrant and pure Cannes-worthy glam. Mock turtleneck? Check. Multiple bows? Check. Cutouts and a thigh-high slit? Double check. The floor-grazing number had everything you would want in a high-fashion moment. But, it was Rihanna's adorable baby bump and that pregnancy glow that really stole the spotlight.

The global icon kept the vibe monochrome with matching blue strappy heels that tied the whole look together.

For accessories, Rihanna sported fine jewellery from Boucheron, including diamond earrings, ear cuffs and cocktail rings that added the perfect touch of sparkle to the outfit.

Her beauty game was flawless, as expected. Rihanna wore her hair in a chic prom-style updo with soft curls. She left a few strands loose that framed her face perfectly. The makeup was all about glow - glossy nude lips, a soft blush, shimmery eyeshadow, highlighter in all the right spots and mascara-coated lashes. Those perfectly arched brows sealed the deal.

Once again, Rihanna proved that she is not just setting trends - she is the trend.