For British Fashion Awards 2024, Rihanna Paid Tribute To Pamela Anderson In A Baby Blue Fur Coat And Hat

Rihanna is a woman of many talents. Apart from her renowned singing skills and her ace beauty business, she is known for her fashion choices too. Recently the Diamonds singer made a stylish red-carpet appearance at the British Fashion Awards in London alongside partner A$AP Rocky. For the glamorous night, Rihanna opted for a baby blue furry coat from the Christian Lacroix FW02 collection. The star wrapped it around a black bustier dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She complemented the look with a matching lace skirt and tights. Adding an extra flair of drama to her look, she accessorised it with black heels, black leather opera gloves, and a massive blue furry hat from the same brand and channelled it with tons of diamond necklaces. The singer kept her makeup subtle with a dewy base, a decent amount of blush and highlights on the cheeks, and glossy pink lips. With her hair tied in a messy bun, she finished off in style.

Also Read: Rihanna Paired Her Satin Corset Top And Jeans With The Sabyasachi Layered Constantinople Necklace

Her partner, A$AP Rocky, on the other hand, went with a Bottega Veneta navy blue oversized suit, which he paired with a white shirt and red tie. He completed his look with a pair of black square-toe dress shoes.

Rihanna's super opulent looks aren't for the faint of heart. In another look, Rihanna opted for a lavish lace in a camo-print corset lingerie dress with matching net stockings, and she paired it with a Fendi fur coat and Swarovski-embellished YSL mules. For her makeup, she kept it minimal with lots of highlighter, wispy lashes and nude lips.

Rihanna's choice of fashion is a fine definition of luxury and suaveness.

Also Read: Rihanna Blings Up The Crop Over Festival 2024 In Barbados In A Fierce Gold Carnival Costume