Comedian Abijit Ganguly's Angry Post Against 'Drunk, Entitled' Women Who Disrupted His Pune Show Goes Viral

Popular stand-up comic Abijit Ganguly has shared a lengthy thread on his official X page, narrating how a group of rich, entitled and badly behaved" drunk women ruined his show in Pune last week.

Comedian Abijit Ganguly on Wednesday said these women, who referred to themselves as 'GP Divas', a term that perhaps came from their society's name.

Abijit Ganguly said this "big group of aunties" got drunk hours ahead of his show and started talking loudly in the middle of his set and even heckled the comic, spoiling the experience for him, other audience members, and the management of the venue.

The entitlement of urban upper class never ceases to amuse me. Last Saturday had a show at a pub in Pune where there was a group of middle aged women who kept referring to themselves as GP Divas, I'm assuming GP to be their society's name. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) July 16, 2025

The comedian said he tried every trick in the book to reason with them and make them quit their alleged misbehaviour, but nothing worked. Eventually, he asked 'GP Divas' to leave the show, which ended up in a lot of drama and insults between Abijit Ganguly and the women who later demanded an apology from him.

According to Abijit Ganguly, he apologised to the women so that all of them could move on with their lives, but the group was not satisfied with his apology and waited for him to finish the show and get a "genuine" one.

"Inside while waiting and during photos with the rest of audience who kept commending me on how I handled the situation, I kept thinking to myself that having performed all my life in different parts of the country, I had thought if ever I'd expected to wait hiding inside it'd be to some Gurgaon Jaats.

"Never in my life did I think it'd be to some Pune aunties calling themselves divas. Anyway, after fifteen minutes of waiting as the divas felt embarrassed waiting outside as every audience member passed them by giving them the eye, their resolute intent came down and they left," he wrote in his X thread.

The comedian concluded his post, saying it was sad to see how "the rich, entitled and badly behaved seem to have gulped down another city" like Pune.

"Pune used to be one of my favourite cities to perform in, with a super intelligent audience and fun as well as sporty. I would read the recent splurge of articles of behaviour of Pune rich and wonder if this doesn't seem to be fitting with my image of Pune. But it sadly seems things seem to be changing."

