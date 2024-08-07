Rihanna Blings Up The Crop Over Festival 2024 In Barbados In A Fierce Gold Carnival Costume

Rihanna Blings Up The Streets Of Barbados In A Fierce Carnival Costume

There is not a single vibe that Rihanna cannot slay in. After being true to sporty, casual fits, the singer is back to impress us with her dazzling looks. The Diamonds singer made quite a grand and extravagant entrance at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. The star's bedazzled costume outshone everyone present. Just when we thought we have seen it all, Rihanna stunned us all with her latest style offering. She slipped into an opulent, bedazzled bodysuit that came with all the right, well-placed cuts. Jewel-toned stones added all the shine to her costume. Her carnival look came with all the right colours with those dramatic wings at the back. Who doesn't love some fashion drama and trust Rihanna to never disappoint us with her looks.

Rihanna is the type of fashion girl who can quite literally pull off anything and everything. From breathtaking vintage style to sporty looks and what not, the singer knows how to conquer the style sphere. Previously, she gave us yet another fashion moment as she posed in a chocolate brown lingerie. She delivered monochrome magic as she paired a plunging bralette with matching bikini bottoms. The leather jacket on her head added a dramatic edge to her overall look. With nude makeup and glossy lips, her oomph-oozing style was right on point.

Rihanna definitely knows how to deliver a serve, fashion-wise