Only Rihanna Could Fabulously Pair Her Smokey Winged Eyeliner With Bejewelled Brows

Rihanna made a statement in diamonds and gold for recent magazine cover shoot

Rihanna was a whole mood when she recently posed for the cover of Perfect Magazine. The American popstar showed off her diamond and gold avatar and left us in absolute awe of her fashion game. The Diamonds singer recently shared a carousel post of pictures on her Instagram handle that displayed her maximal glam moments along with a caption, "dry cry" that was symbolic of the diamond tears she was shedding on the magazine cover. The singer and popstar has been on quite a streak when it comes to her fashion game off late. To be honest, she has been dropping a new style moment on her social media pretty much non-stop and has kept us on our toes scrolling through her Instagram profile.

Rihanna aced edgy glam as she sported multiple looks for the cover shoot of Perfect magazine. For the cover picture, Rihanna was seen sporting a glossy nude makeup look with bleached eyebrows, glossy eyelids, fanned-out false lashes, a bronzed and highlighted complexion, a nude-brown glossy lip colour and a diamond tear rolling down her eyes.

The next look saw Rihanna in a rocker chick look wearing a black corset bodysuit teamed with a whole bunch of silver-studded black leather belts wrapped around the popstar's shoulders, arms, bodice, thighs, all the way down to her legs. On the accessories front, Rihanna sported the perfect patent leather black stilettos, a diamond ring, and a wired mic in her hand. Her glam picks defined the look as she wore a voluminous curly blonde messy open hairdo, a glossy smokey eye, bronzed complexion, a dark brown luscious lip, and an embellished diamond encrusted paisley design sitting on top of her bleached brows.

For the last but certainly not least look, Rihanna picked a dipped in gold bikini ensemble as she posed in a tie-up swimwear top with a halter neck and metal embellishment along with a matching pair of pull-up Brazilian bikini bottoms. For her accessories, Rihanna sported a beaded gold necklace, a pair of gold and pearl studded earrings, an interlocked gold chain bracelet and a pair of gold heels. Rihanna's hair was slicked back and left open on her shoulders and her makeup pick for the look was her entire body dripping in molten gold paint.

Trust Rihanna to go big on gold, diamonds, embellished crystals and more as she put her most fashionable foot forward.

