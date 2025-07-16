Germany Is Offering A Visa For Rs 7500 That Lets You Live And Work There For 1 Year, See How To Apply

From the romantic Rhine Valley to the fairytale castles of Bavaria, Germany is known for its rich history, vibrant city life, and scenic landscapes. Plus, its robust economy, thriving creative sectors, and high quality of life make it a favourite destination for travellers and creative professionals.

If you have been dreaming about living in Germany, the country offers a Freelance Visa for all non-EU residents, including Indians that you can apply for.

What Is Germany's Freelance Visa?

Also known as the Freiberufler visa, Germany's Freelance Visa is tailored for self-employed individuals. It allows you to work independently in the country without an employer as long as you have financial means.

Who Is Eligible?

According to German Missions in India, Section 18 of the German Income Tax Act includes the following categories of freelance employment:

Independent scientists

Artists, teachers, or those with an educational work

Lawyers

Notaries

Patent agents

Surveyors

Engineers

Architects

Veterinarians

Commercial chemists

Accountants

Tax consultants

Consulting economists

Sworn accountants

Tax agents

Dentists

Non-medical practitioners

Physiotherapists

Journalists

Photojournalists

Interpreters

Translators

Pilots and other similar professions.

What Is Required?

A valid passport, issued within 10 years of applying, and with at least two empty pages.

Proof of financial means for one year, which includes a minimal monthly income of approximately 1280.06 euros or about Rs 1,27,844 approximately.

Proof of freelance work and proof of qualification, such as a University degree or higher education degree from a state or state-recognised institution.

A valid health insurance is also required for the visa.

Proof of business contacts in the relevant professional field in Germany/Europe.

A well-structured and detailed description of your planned freelance employment.

Your curriculum vitae.

Degree from a state or a state-recognised higher education institute or comparable training institution in Germany.

Someone over the age of 45 would require additional retirement benefits certificates, including a pension, owned assets, etc.

Passport-sized photos which are not older than 6 months.

A visa fee of 75 euros or Rs 7,486, approximately.

How To Apply?

Applicants must typically apply while in Germany, often entering the country on a tourist visa or visa-free (if eligible), and then apply at their local Foreigners' office. Here are the steps:

Step 1: Complete the application form with accurate information. Save, download, and print a copy of the form.

Complete the application form with accurate information. Save, download, and print a copy of the form. Step 2: Make an appointment with a German embassy or consulate in your country to submit your application.

Make an appointment with a German embassy or consulate in your country to submit your application. Step 3: Prepare the required documents mentioned above. Also, check the language in which all documents are required to be submitted.

Prepare the required documents mentioned above. Also, check the language in which all documents are required to be submitted. Step 4: Visit the embassy or consulate to submit your application. Biometric data will also be submitted at this point.

Visit the embassy or consulate to submit your application. Biometric data will also be submitted at this point. Step 5: Once you receive your visa, you will have two weeks to register your address in Germany. For this, visit the immigration office to apply for your residence permit as a freelancer or self-employed person (Also check the official website for updates and changes).

Things To Know

A Freelance visa for Germany is usually granted for one to three years and is renewable. After five years of living in Germany (with proper integration and language skills), a freelancer can apply for permanent residency.

Freelancers are also required to register with the local tax office and and get a tax number.