Slovenia Has A New Digital Nomad Visa Coming Up In 2025: How Indian Passport Holders Can Apply

If you have always dreamt of living in Europe while working remotely? Slovenia, renowned for its picturesque beauty and alpine serenity, is about to make that dream a reality. From alpine lakes, spectacular mountains to mesmerising waterfalls and historic castles, the tiny country has a lot to offer.

Slovenia is set to launch its highly anticipated Digital Nomad Visa on November 21, 2025. The aim is to attract non-EU (European Union) remote workers who will be eligible to live and work legally in the country for up to 12 months, as pr the global immigration alert from EY.

Who Is Eligible For the Slovenia Digital Nomad Visa?

Starting this November, the visa will be open to non-EU and non-EEA (European Economic Area) citizens who work remotely for companies or clients based outside Slovenia. People who are full-time employees, freelancers, and digital entrepreneurs are eligible applicants. Indians can also apply once the application goes live but there is no official announcement yet.

However, the applicants should avoid engaging in any business activity or employment with Slovenia itself.

Families are also allowed to accompany the main applicant, though they too cannot take up local work, but they can work remotely.

Key Requirements For Slovenia Digital Nomad Visa

The official eligibility criteria have not been released yet, but some of the requirements could include:

A valid non-EU/EEA passport

Clean criminal record

International health insurance which is valid till the time you are in Slovenia

You must work remotely as an employee, freelancer, or business owner

We will be updating the eligibility requirements once they are officially announced. Keep watching the space.

How To Apply For Slovenia Digital Nomad Visa

The official announcement is still awaited on how an eligible person can apply, but you should be able to submit it online or at the Slovenian consulates, starting November 21, 2025. The documents generally required for eligibility include a passport-sized photo, proof of remote employment, financial documents, accommodation proof, police clearance certificate, and financial documentation. However, it could differ so make sure to check the official website for more updates.

What To Expect If You Are Living In Slovenia?

Slovenia is not just a paradise for nature lovers, it is also a place that offers an excellent quality of life at a relatively low cost. One of the most famous attractions in the country is its capital city, Ljubljana - which is more affordable than major Western cities with rent prices approximately 70-75 percent lower than in New York.

Plus, it is a country that boasts strong infrastructure, high-speed internet, and a growing number of coworking spaces in urban hubs like Maribor, Celje, and Koper.

Apart from work, it is also a haven for people who love to spend time in nature's lap. Slovenia has the Julian Alps, Lake Bled, Triglav National Park, and the Adriatic coast for you to explore. It is also considered one of the safest and cleanest countries in the world.