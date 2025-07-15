Bahrain Is Offering 10-Year Golden Visa For Less Than Rs 69,000. What Is It And How To Apply

When it comes to long-term residency in the Gulf, Dubai's Golden Visa often takes center stage but there is another more accessible alternative that's gaining momentum: Bahrain's Golden Residency.

Launched in 2022 as part of Bahrain's broader economic diversification strategy under Vision 2030, this visa offers long-term security, full work flexibility, and a family-friendly structure all at a fraction of the cost of its Gulf neighbours, as per reports.

What Does Bahrain's Golden Residency Offer?

Freedom To Work: One of the biggest advantages is job independence. Unlike most Gulf countries, where your residency is tied to your employer, Bahrain allows visa holders to work freely across sectors, start a business, or freelance without employer sponsorship. This work flexibility is a rare perk in the region.

Cost Of Living: Another great thing about living in Bahrain is affordability. The cost of living is lower compared to UAE or Saudi Arabia but it still offers a high-standard of living. This makes it appealing for families who wish to settle long-term without the financial pressure seen in places like Dubai or Riyadh.

Travel Flexibility: Residency status is not affected if you spend extended time outside the country, which is the case in other Gulf nations. You will require residents to return within a set timeframe to maintain their visa.

Family Benefits: The Golden Residency also allows spouses, parents, and children can be sponsored easily. Renewals do not depend on continued employment or property holdings once the visa is secured.

Who Is Eligible?

Bahrain has defined foure eligibility categories, including:

Skilled Professionals: People who have worked in Bahrain for at least five years with a staple monthly income of Bharaini Dhar (BHD) 2,000 (approximately Rs 4,55,360).

Property Owners: Anyone who owns property in Bahrain valued at BHD 200,000 (around Rs 4,55,36,016) or more can apply.

Retirees: Residents with a monthly pension of BHD 2,000 qualify. Non-resident retirees can also apply, provided they have a pension income of at least BHD 4,000 (Rs 9,10,720).

Exceptional Talent: Individuals with outstanding contributions in science, art, sports, or entrepreneurship, and who have been recognized by the Bahraini government, may be eligible.

How Can You Apply?

Here's a step by step guide on how you can apply for Bahrain's Golden Residency:

Check eligibility on Bahrain's official Golden Residency portal.

Collect the required documents, including a copy of the passport valid for more than 6 months, ID, financial proof and recognition certificates if applicable.

Create an eKey account to access digital government services.

Submit your application online and the initial fee for this would be BHD 5 (Rs 1,138 approximately). You will have to wait for 5-10 working days.

Pay the visa fee of BHD 300 (Rs 68,304 approximately) once its approved.

Once the visa is approved, you will receive the 10-year residency visa with the right to sponsor family. You can add family members in the same application.

You can then apply for a work permit via LMRA if you are someone pursuing formal employment.

Whether you're a mid-career professional, an investor, or a retiree, Bahrain may just offer the most underrated path to a stable, family-friendly life in the Gulf - without the premium price tag.