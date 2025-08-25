Want To Stop Hair Fall? Jawed Habib Shares A Simple Home Remedy

If you are someone who has stood in the shower holding a fistful of hair you've shed, you're not alone. Hair fall is a more common problem than you think. While it is easy to ignore a few strands down the drain, you can't ignore a whole chunk.

If you have been looking for a solution to your hair fall problem, hair expert Jawed Habib just shared a quick tip that can help you deal with it - and the solution is available in your kitchen.

Jawed Habib Recommends Using Mustard Oil For Hair Fall

In the video, Jawed Habib recommended washing your hair daily with mustard oil, which can be applied to wet hair for 5-10 minutes before rinsing with shampoo, soap, or reetha (Indian soapberry).

He shared that washing your hair regularly will help prevent hair breakage and may even prevent natural hair loss before the age of 50.

Jawed Habib shared in Hindi, "Dandruff is like poison for the hair, and you have to wash it daily."

Explaining the method, he said, "You will wash it my way. What is the method? You wet your hair first because oil doesn't work on dry hair, so wet your hair. Then use mustard oil. Don't massage it, but leave it on for 5-10 minutes and then wash it off. You can either use shampoo or soap, or reetha, depending on your choice. However, you must do it daily. Do it daily, and your hair will never break. No one's hair usually breaks before the age of 50. If your hair is breaking, you are not following me."

Mustard oil offers several benefits for hair, including reducing scalp irritation, preventing eczema, and keeping your hair healthy. A 2013 study published in the International Journal of Trichology found that mustard oil contains properties that can help promote hair growth, control dandruff, and reduce hair fall.