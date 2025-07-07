How Can Indians Get A UAE Visa?

The UAE has long been a preferred travel destination for Indians. From the soaring skyscrapers of Dubai to the hustle-bustle of Abu Dhabi, to the quaint charm of Ras al Khaimah, the UAE has always held Indians in awe.

Travel to the Emirates is also easy given that it's usually a three- to four-hour flight from major Indian cities. The UAE is extremely well-connected to Indian metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, with several direct flights through the day.

When it comes to the visa process, the UAE offers several options to Indian passport holders. From single entry visas to multiple entry ones, there are various choices. Take a look at the options, along with the prices for each.

UAE Visas For Indians

From visa on arrival to multiple entry visa to family visa, there are many options available.

1. Tourist Visa

If you want to visit the UAE for leisure, you can go for the tourist visa which allows Indians to stay there for durations ranging from 14 days to 60 days. Eligible Indian nationals with a passport valid for a minimum of six months can obtain a single entry, 14‑day visa on arrival. You will have to pay a fee of about USD 63 (Rs 5405.81 approx.).

A single entry tourism visa for 30 days from arrival date would cost USD 90 (Rs 7722.59 approx.), whereas a multiple entry visa for 30 days would cost USD 136 (Rs 11669.69 approx.).

A single entry tourism visa for 60 days would cost USD 177 (Rs 15189.58 approx.) whereas a multiple entry tourism visa would cost USD 231 (Rs 19823.69 approx.). An extension of all these would cost you USD 230 (Rs 19737.88 approx.).

The application can be submitted directly from airline websites or travel agencies.

2. Employment Visa

If you want to work in the UAE, Indians need a job offer from a UAE-based employer. Once hired, the company sponsors the employment visa and handles the paperwork. The visa is typically valid for two years and is renewable. All applications go through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

3. Residence Visa

You can apply for a family residence visa if you are already working in the UAE and want to bring your spouse, children, or parents along. The sponsor must meet a minimum salary requirement and provide accommodation. The application process is the same as the residence visa.

4. Student Visa

Indian students accepted into a recognised UAE university can apply for a student visa, which is usually issued for a year and is renewable.

5. Freelancer Or Remote Work Visa

The UAE also offers these visas, allowing people to live in the UAE while working for companies abroad. Applicants are required to a proof of income and employment.

While the Golden Visa continues to grab headlines, many Indians continue to choose regular UAE visas for work, tourism, education, or family reasons.