Kendall Jenner Exudes Glam in An All Black Vintage Mugler Look And A Titler Hat

Kendall Jenner is on a mission to leave the fashion police stunned with her back-to-back stunning looks. The model stepped out for last night's after-parties in a sleek black vintage Mugler look and a titler hat, looking fabulous as ever.

Kendall shared a series of pictures on Instagram, looking gorgeous as ever. In the pictures we can see Kendall donning a stunning black outfit. The ensemble consists of a black wool crepe faille suit and peplum jacket with blush satin lining. The star accessorised her look with a tilted hat and black heels. For her makeup, Kendall kept her makeup subtle and glam with a seamless base, an ample amount of blush and highlighter, bronzed cheeks, arched-up brows, and pink nude lips topped with fine lip liner and gloss for all the extra shine. The star styled her soft curls all open, cascading down her shoulders.

No one can do fashion better than Kendall Jenner, and her recent look is proof.