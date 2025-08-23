Akshay Kumar Embraces Gender-Fluid Fashion in Rs 82,000 Issey Miyake Basket Pants

Gender-fluid fashion is on the rise, and guess who decided to hop on the bandwagon? Akshay Kumar. The 57-year-old actor, who has a lineup of films in his pipeline, was recently spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai, flaunting his unique sartorial flair in a pair of basket pants.

Akshay Kumar's eccentric bottomwear came from the luxury menswear brand Homme Plisse Issey Miyake. The loose-fitted number screamed easy-breezy vibes from a mile away. The flared silhouette featured monochrome hues in textured grey and jet black, resembling a chessboard. The Rs 82,756 pants plunged dramatically in length, skimming his feet.

Akshay Kumar teamed the fit with a plain black pullover. Rolled-up sleeves and a partially tucked-in hem added to the whimsical factor. For accessories, he opted for sunset-hued tinted sunglasses and a watch.

This is not the first time Akshay Kumar intrigued fans with his experimental wardrobe choices. A couple of years ago, the actor stepped out wearing a neon orange jumpsuit for the promotion of his film Selfiee. His OOTD had a black zipper running down the front, but it was the quirky patches sewn on the top that served as the X-factor. An uncuffed collar, coupled with one pant leg pulled partially up, contributed to the bizarre twist. White sneakers sealed the look.

But it is not always unconventional ensembles that Akshay Kumar leans on. This year, the Bollywood star embraced a regal flair at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, held at Taj Palace in New Delhi. He played muse to designer Falguni Shane Peacock, slipping into an ivory sherwani paired with a bandhgala jacket. Exquisite silk embroidery, side slits and ornate gold buttons doubled up his royal-prince look. A matching kurta and straight-fit ethnic trousers offered the finishing touches of elegance.

Akshay Kumar loves to live outside the box when it comes to fashion, and his latest look is proof.