Akshay Kumar Reveals The Secret To A Stress-Free And Happy Life: "Keep Your Life Simple"

Actor Akshay Kumar is known for his disciplined lifestyle and work ethic. Recently, the actor, who made an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, shared some insights into how he balances work and personal time, something many people struggle to do in their daily lives. He also revealed the key to living a healthy life.

During a segment, Kapil Sharma asked the Khiladi what he does during a break if he ever takes one. Akshay replied, "I take 125 days off every year. Fifty-two are Sundays, forty are summer holidays, twelve are for Diwali, and after every three months, I take a week off. There is a rule. We have 24 hours in a day and 365 days in a year. Time management is everything."

The actor, who has often credited his success to discipline, used the opportunity to emphasise the importance of living life simply.

"The most amazing thing in my life is simplicity. Make your life completely simple. Don't take complications. Don't take stress," he said, warning that stress is a "bad disease" that spares no one.

Sharing his own humble beginnings, Akshay recalled, "I used to live in a small bedroom where 24 people stayed together. I know what it's like to face money problems, relationship problems. Everyone is equal in that way. But the idea is to keep your life simple."

He continued that he understands everyone goes through stress due to their respective problems, but "simplicity" and "enjoying" your day are the two ways to live a happy and healthy life.

Urging people to enjoy life and live in the present, the Jolly LLB 3 actor said, "You know why God has sent you? So that you can enjoy because heaven is here only. Earth is heaven."

Akshay's remarks offered a rare glimpse into the personal philosophy that has guided him through decades of stardom and success - and the key is discipline, simplicity, and finding joy in life.