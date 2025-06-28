From Kim to Kylie, Here's What The Kardashian-Jenner Clan Wore At The Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding

To assume that the Kardashian and Jenner family isn't among the chicest on the guest list at a celebrity wedding would be wrong.. Such was the case too when they arrived to attend the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice; especially when they are BFFs with the bride.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian, along with Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner were seen attending the wedding dressed in elaborate evening gowns.

Photo Credit: AFP

Khloe wore a form-fitting, strapless pink gown to the event. The ensemble came with a deep sweetheart neckline and sequins all over. She paired it with an extravagant, oversized pink coat which was adorned with large, fluffy feathers. For accessories, Khloé wore a striking, long diamond necklace and matching earrings. She also picked angular black sunglasses that gave her look a bold and modern edge.

Photo Credit: AFP

Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, stunned in a floor-length gown that featured a fitted silhouette. The gown, predominantly a shimmering bronze colour, came adorned with glittering embellishments that catch the light, creating a sparkling effect throughout the fabric. The V-neckline of the gown accentuated her décolletage while the thin straps elevated the risque factor of the ensemble. Kim accessorised the look with statement jewellery, including a diamond necklace, rings, and large earrings. Like her sister, she also wore oversized and dark sunglasses that added a modern and glamorous touch to her look.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kendalljenner

Kendell Jenner stepped out in a striking black dress. The fashion number featured thin spaghetti straps and a structured, corset-like bodice with defined cups. The fabric appeared to be semi-sheer with horizontal banding details, which gave a subtle glimpse of skin beneath. An emerald necklace and matching earrings added a pop of colour to her otherwise monochrome ensemble. Her dark hair was styled in loose waves, partially tucked behind her ears.

Photo Credit: AFP

Kylie Jenner accompanied her sisters in a modern corset style grey silk dressthat had a fitted silhouette and a distinctive design with a deep V-neckline. A corset detail running down the front added texture and visual interest to her outfit. Thin spaghetti straps supported it and the fabric appeared to be structured with some boning to create a sleek, sculpted look. She accessorised with a matching turquoise necklace and earrings and her dark hair was styled in a sleek and elegant manner.

Photo Credit: AFP

Their mother, Kris Jenner kept it cool and classy in a solid black dress with balloon sleeves. Her hair was tied in a high bun and fringes added pizzazz to her look for the outing.

It is safe to say that the Kardashian-Jenners stole the show with their sartorial choices at the Kardashian-Jenner wedding.

