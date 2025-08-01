Kim Kardashian's New 'Facewear' Promises To Snatch Your Jawline While You Sleep

Who doesn't want to wake up with a snatched jawline, or at least like your last night's pizza regrets are erased?

Well, Kim Kardashian's new product thinks it can help.

Her brand SKIMS, that made her a billionaire, has just launched the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, the first-of-its-kind "face shapewear" priced at roughly Rs 4,000. It is also SKIMS's first ever beauty product.

The pitch? A lifted neck, sharper jawline, and the illusion of eight hours of sleep; all while you binge Netflix in bed.

It features the brand's signature sculpting fabric and collagen-infused yarns, and it fastens with Velcro for that snug, supported fit. Available in two shades (Clay and Cocoa), the product sold out within hours of launch. It is also going viral on social media.

Anthony Hopkins In Kim K's Mask

Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins has brought back the iconic Hannibal Lecter persona, thanks to this shapewear that closely resembles the face mask Lecter wore in the 1991 classic The Silence of the Lambs to keep him from biting anyone who got too close.

In a cheeky Instagram video, Hopkins says, "Hello Kim, I'm already feeling 10 years younger," with a caption: "Thank you, Kim. Don't be afraid to come over for dinner."

Have a look at the video:

From Post Facial Surgeries To Kardashian's New Launch

The concept of facial compression is anything but new (Sorry Kim K). For years, similar wraps have been used post-facial surgeries to reduce swelling and provide structure during recovery.

Asian beauty routines in particular have long featured shaping bands and chin straps as part of daily regimens. In the last few months, the product seems to be making a noise on Instagram.

This trend on Instagram is thanks to the "morning shed" trend, where influencers record themselves unravelling a series of gadgets and potions they slept in - from silk bonnets to LED face masks and now, chin wraps.

It's part skincare, part theatre. And now, a Kardashian is in the mix to make money.

But does this wrap actually do anything beyond creating content?

What It Claims

According to SKIMS, the wrap helps sculpt the face, reduce puffiness, and even mimic a good night's sleep.

It's pitched as an overnight beauty aid that lifts, shapes, and supports the jawline and chin through soft compression.

In short: it's a facewear.

What The Experts Are Saying

Dr Aparna Santhanam, a holistic wellness expert and a consultant dermatologist from New Delhi explains that compression garments like this can offer temporary contouring by redistributing fluid and providing structural support, much like what doctors use post-surgically or after energy-based procedures.

"But they don't sculpt fat or tighten skin in a permanent way. The idea of a 'snatched' jawline is more aesthetic than anatomical," she adds.

A 2013 study in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery found compression post-procedure can reduce swelling and bruising.

Dr Shifa Yadav, Consultant Dermatologist at Artemis Hospitals, says the collagen yarns are what make this wrap stand out. "Its signature sculpting fabric supports the jawline. Over time, this gentle firmness may help circulation, reduce swelling, and make skin more elastic," she says.

Still, she also adds that this may temporarily improve the shape of your face, but the results won't last and depend on usage and your skin type.

"It's not a replacement for facial exercises or clinical treatments, but it can be a non-invasive add-on to your skincare routine," she adds. Moreover, it comes with tons of side effects.

What Could Go Wrong?

Dr Santhanam explains that, "Facial compression may offer short-term definition and aid in healing after surgery, but overuse or improper fit can impair lymphatic drainage, irritate skin, and even impact TMJ comfort."

Moreover, she also warns that compression garments create a warm, moist environment, perfect for bacteria.

"Prolonged wear, especially more than 4-6 hours, can cause acne, dermatitis, pressure injuries, or allergic reactions," she says.

While most users won't see side effects if used correctly, Dr Yadav says, but she warns against overenthusiasm:

"Wearing tight compression for too long can irritate skin, cause discomfort, or leave indentations. People with sensitive skin should proceed with caution," she says.

Dr Ajay Rana, Founder And Director of ILAMED and Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician further says that it can trigger skin reactions such as:

Tingling or itching sensations

Redness

Dryness

Peeling of the skin

Rashes

Hives

Swelling of the face

Experts also suggest that if you want permanent results it is best to go for a dermatologist first.

Bottomline

The SKIMS face wrap isn't a scam, but it's not a surgical alternative either. It works much like Spanx: great for the illusion, temporary for the transformation. It may help drain puffiness, support tissue after procedures, or offer a little bedtime ritual comfort. But reshape your face forever? Not really.