Kim Kardashian Brings High Fashion To Lauren Sanchez's Bachelorette

Jeff Bezos' fiance Lauren Sanchez threw an unforgettable bachelorette party in Paris on Thursday, and it was nothing short of a star-studded event. The 55-year-old former news anchor, who is all set to marry Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, hosted the star-studded celebration at Lafayette's - a restaurant in Paris. But while the guest list was packed with stars, it was Kim Kardashian who stole the show with her fashion-forward look.

The reality star and fashion mogul served pure elegance in a chic tube top by Prada. The off-shoulder number, with its cropped length and delicate floral lace detailing, was an absolute standout. Kim paired the statement top with grey pants. The highlight? A chunky gold chain hanging from the waist that added an edgy twist to the sophisticated ensemble.

Kim Kardashian looks chic at Lauren Sanchez's bachelorette. Screenshot: Instagram/kimkardashian

No Kim Kardashian look is complete without a touch of drama - and the plush faux-fur coat from Dior serves exactly that. The chic number, casually draped over her shoulders, brought just the right amount of glam and warmth to her look.

When it came to accessories, the star went full glam. A bold gold choker, a stack of bracelets and a ring brought sparkle to her outfit. Her sleek, poker-straight black hair was styled with a sharp centre parting.

Makeup-wise, Kim Kardashian was glowing – literally. She embraced that signature bronzed glam we all know and love. Nude lips, defined eyes with kohl on both lash lines and fluttery lashes made for a sultry stare.

Shimmery brown eyeshadow added just the right hint of sparkle. And as always, Kim's contour game was strong. Highlighter, bronzer, blush and perfectly arched brows tied the whole look together.

After this sassy yet classy ensemble, we can not wait to see what jaw-dropping fashion moment she serves next.