When R Madhavan Revealed His 21-Day Weight-Loss Routine With No Workout And 5 Simple Lifestyle Habits

Actor R.Madhavan, who was recently seen in the movie Aap Jaisa Koi, has been ruling the hearts of many since his Maddy days in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. While he is often in the limelight for his movies, he grabbed headlines in 2024 for his dramatic weight loss. He shed the extra kilos in just 21 days.

R.Madhavan's Weight Loss Journey

The 3 Idiots actor left everyone scratching their heads with his weight loss transformation. The man went from chubby to lean in less than a month by following a simple diet plan. And he did it without hitting the gym or resorting to extreme workouts. His journey since has inspired many, not just with his visible changes but because of how simple, disciplined, and sustainable his approach was.

Reacting to his clip from his interview with Curly Tales, R.Madhavan tweeted, "Intermittent fasting, heavy chewing of food 45-60 times (drink your food and chew your water)... last meal at 6.45 pm (only cooked food -- nothing raw AT ALL post 3 pm)... early morning long walks and early night deep sleep (no screen time 90 min before bed)... plenty of fluids... lots of green vegetables and food that is easily metabolised by your body and healthy. Nothing processed at all."

Intermittent fasting, heavy chewing of food 45-60 times( drink your food and chew your water) .. last meal at 6.45 pm .( only cooked food -nothing raw AT ALL post 3 pm ) .. early morning long walks and early night deep sleep( no screen time 90 min before bed) … plenty of fluids… https://t.co/CsVL98aGEj — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 18, 2024

R.Madhavan's Weight Loss Secrets

In the interview with Curly Tales, Madhavan spilled the beans about his weight loss, and here are the takeaways:

1. Intermittent Fasting

R.Madhavan followed a strict intermittent fasting schedule. Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern where one is required to restrict their eating window to lose weight, manage their insulin levels, and keep their overall health in check.

R.Madhavan had revealed that he would eat his last meal of the day by 6:45 pm every day and avoided consuming any raw foods after 3:00 pm.

2. Chew Food Properly

R.Madhavan chewed his food 45-60 times to help with digestion and absorbing nutrients. Studies have also found a link between chewing properly and weight loss.

A 2014 study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found "increasing the number of chews before swallowing might be a behavioral strategy to reduce food intake and potentially aid body-weight management".

3. Early Morning Walks

Walking is considered one of the best things to keep the weight off. R.Madhavan included regular morning walks in his routine to lose weight. Interestingly, the Shaitaan actor did not resort to any strenuous exercises on his weight loss journey.

Studies have found that walking not only helps burn calories, but it also helps you get rid of belly fat. A review in the American Heart Association Journals found that moderate aerobic activity, such as walking, can help you deal with visceral adipose tissue, which means it can help you lose belly fat. Plus, it helps improve your mood and preserve lean muscle.

4. Sleep And Screen Detox

R.Madhavan prioritized deep, restful sleep. He shut down screens at least 90 minutes before bed, which helped his body wind down naturally. Good quality sleep played a major role in regulating his hormones, appetite, and energy levels.

5. Plenty Of Fluids, Healthy Greens

R.Madhavan shared that he drank plenty of liquids and kept himself hydrated during his weight loss journey. He also had green vegetables and foods that his body could metabolise easily, and avoided all processed foods.

R.Madhavan's transformation is proof that sustainable changes, when done mindfully, can help one lose weight. Also, several studies have found that intermittent fasting, mindful eating, and sleep hygiene are effective ways of losing weight.