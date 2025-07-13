How Ram Kapoor Lost 55 Kilos With 3 Simple Diet Rules And No Ozempic Or Weight-Loss Shortcuts

Actor Ram Kapoor shed 55 kilos weight back in 2024 adopting a no ozempic and no weight-loss shortcuts formula. His weight loss journey was nothing short of a miracle. While people suspected that he had undergone a surgery to lose those extra kilos, the actor revealed that this journey was a gradual and natural one. The 51-year-old star lost 55 kilos over a period of 18 months, that too by following 3 simple diet rules. These include two meals a day, no snacking, and no food after 6:30pm.

What's more, Ram Kapoor's weight loss strategy is rather refreshing and simple at the same time.

Two Meals A Day

He only eats two simple meals a day. One around 10:30am in the morning, and the second meal around 6:30pm in the evening. This regime helps him align with intermittent fasting principles, which have gained popularity for their effectiveness in managing weight. By limiting one's eating window, Ram Kapoor allowed his body to extend periods to burn stored fat, which is a key factor in his significant weight loss. Similarly, portion control too works wonders and it has the plus of not even being that extreme.

No Snacking

No snacking is an equally strict rule that Ram swears by. "Nothing in the middle, no snacking at all. Water, coffee, teas, that's it," said Ram Kapoor earlier in an interview. Minus the snacks he maintained a calorie deficit, which is important for shedding weight. This rule also helped him counter mindless eating, which is a common obstacle for many people on their weight loss journey.

No Meal After 6:30 PM

The third rule is most striking that Ram does not eat after 6:30 pm. He finishes his second and last meal for the day by 6:30 pm and then maintains a fast until the morning.

Also Read: How Jaideep Ahlawat Had 40 Rotis And 1.5 Litres Of Milk Every Day With No Weight Gain