When Karan Johar Shut Down Ozempic Rumours, And Credited This Diet For Weight Loss: "They Have No Idea..."

Celebrated filmmaker. Producer, and talk show host, Karan Johar has been in the public eye for decades, but lately he has been under the spotlight for his weight loss. His weight loss transformation has drawn attention not just for his appearance but also for the way that people think he has lost the weight.

Some on social media shared that The Traitors host shed the extra kilos with Ozempic - the drug that helps treat type 2 diabetes, and weight loss is one of its side effects. However, he refuted the rumours saying that people don't know the whole story.

Karan Johar Says He Did Not Use Weight Loss Drugs

The renowned director spoke about losing the extra kilos without Ozempic in a podcast episode of Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, where he addressed the speculations.

"I have always been battling the bulge. I have tried a thousand different diets and five hundred workouts. Nothing worked. After years of combatting it, I did some blood tests and realised the issues I had, with my thyroid, etc. Now people keep asking me 'Are you on Ozempic, Mounjaro?' and I am tired of it. They have no idea about the truth, and I don't want to share it."

He recapitulated that his weight loss transformation is rooted in improving his health, and not driven by weight loss drugs, which he would endorse if that were the case but it's not. "I know I am healthy and lighter and I have never ever felt more confident in my skin… this is the finest time… in 52 years."

Karan Johar Chose OMAD Diet For Weight Loss

In the interview, he also mentioned that he worked on managing his thyroid - a condition that slows down the metabolism - which he never knew he had a problem with. Apart from this, he went on an OMAD diet.

Karan Johar revealed that this diet helped him transform his diet drastically. He followed the diet for seven months. He ate only one meal a day around 8:30, and eliminated lactose, glucose, and gluten entirely from his plate.

What Is OMAD Diet?

Healthline defines OMAD or One Meal A Day as an eating pattern wherein a person restricts themselves to eating just one meal a day, based on their preferences. This helps them restrict their calorie intake to a single meal or a very short period of time of eating.

A 2018 study published in the JBI Database of Systematic Reviews and Implementation Reports found that intermittent fasting, including extended periods like OMAD diet, can help with weight loss.

However, it is still considered an extreme method of fasting and may lead to the loss of lean body mass - which can be dangerous for some people. It is best to check with your healthcare provider to avoid any complications.

Karan Johar's Battle With Body Dysmorphia

Beyond his physical health, Karan Johar also combated the emotional turmoil of living with body dysmorphia. He admitted having a difficult relationship with his body which to this day remains complicated.

"I have body dysmorphia, it is when you are ashamed of your body and you get awkward seeing yourself naked, you have issues with your body. I struggle with that even today. I can't even look at myself in the mirror," he told Shamani.

He spoke about being uncomfortable with going to saunas or swimming pools. Even after getting rid of the extra kilos, he continues to struggle with it. "I suppose people seek therapy for body dysmorphia, but I have not opted for any treatment... you keep hiding your body because you are ashamed of it".

Karan further highlighted the negative impact of body dysmorphia and how it can have emotional repercussions, including negative self-perception and self-criticism, which can even lead to intimacy issues.

According to MayoClinic, body dysmorphic disorder is a mental health condition in which you can't stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance. A person may feel so ashamed that they may start avoiding social situations. It should be treated immediately and when left untreated, it may even lead to problems.