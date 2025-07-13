How Jaideep Ahlawat Had 40 <i>Rotis</i> And 1.5 Litres Of Milk Every Day With No Weight Gain

Bollywood actor, Jaideep Ahlawat recently opened up about his childhood eating habits and how fast his metabolism was back in the day. He reflected on the time when physical activity as a child balanced out his rather hearty meals. During an interview with Kunal Vijaykar on the show Khaane Mei Kaun Hai on Youtube Jaideep said, "Until 2008, my weight never crossed 70 kgs, even though I am so tall. And I used to eat at least 40 rotis in a day because you are eating and burning it all."

Being raised in a village in Haryana, Jaideep recalls skipping his lunch and heading to eat straight from the farms. He claimed to consume sugarcane, carrots, guavas, or whatever was the season's produce. Jaideep added, "In the morning, we would have chane or bajre ki roti, or missi roti with lassi, butter, chutney. Just that. And we would have dinner after that. Lunch was prepared but the idea was that in case someone is hungry they can have it, but this wasn't a thing."

Milk was a staple in his diet as Jaideep recalls, "Milk was an essential part of my life. Half a liter at least thrice a day. During those years when we were growing up, we weren't allowed to have milk in a glass. Either have it in a lota or jug. And this was very common."

Talking about his current food preferences; even today Jaideep prefers a home-cooked meal and rarely ends a day without it. He said, "I have been in Mumbai for 15-16 years now, and I still like eating at home. Even when I go for parties, I come back home and eat my home-cooked food."

Also Read: How Ashish Chanchlani Lost 40 Kg Without Giving Up His Favourite Gulab Jamun