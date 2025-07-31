Surbhi Chandna Reveals Her Weight Loss Secrets: No Gym, Just Healthy Eating And Stunts

If you are looking for some fitness motivation, take cues from the actor Surbhi Chandna. The actor who rose to fame with her show Ishqbaaaz lost weight to play the lead role in another popular show Naagin 5.

In an interview with TOI, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah actor opened up about her weight loss secrets and shared that she does not go to the gym to lose weight. She shared, "I had to say bye-bye to all the happy weight and bring a transformation because my character needed that."

Describing her role and the reason why she lost weight, the actor shared, "If you're playing a naagin, you need to look sexy, and someone who can easily do the stunts. The previous seasons' actresses, who played naagins, had already set a bar so high that it was important to look different and set a new trend."

How Did Surbhi Chandna Reach Her Goal Weight

Revealing all her weight loss secrets, Surbhi Chandna told the publication, "I ate all the right things for the entire year."

Healthy eating is one of the key factors in any weight loss journey. Plus, she did not need the workout because she moved around a lot during the shoot of the show, which also helped her shed the extra kilos.

When asked how she avoids eating her favourite foods, Surbhi Chandna said that she eats jowar bhakri (chappati), rice, veggies, chicken, and fish. She avoids eating junk but has her "cheat days" when she eats foods like pav bhaji and pizza.

She believes that if she is physically active and eats in small portions, it will be easier to stay fit and healthy.

Surbhi Chandna's Workout

"When I signed up for the show, I did not have time to go to the gym, because we were shooting for 12-13 hours. Naagin is not a show that requires you to be in one place throughout the day. The show had a fast pace, we had to run around a lot because of outdoor scenes, and do a lot of stunts and action scenes. This helped me burn my calories, so I was burning good calories on the sets," she revealed.

While she did not get time to exercise while on the sets of Naagin 5, Surbhi Chandna shared that she includes Zumba and Pilates to stay fit.