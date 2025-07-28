How Arjun Kapoor Lost 50 Kg In 15 Weeks With A Simple Exercise And No Junk Food

Arjun Kapoor is known for his fitness, but that wasn't always the case. He lost the extra weight before he entered Bollywood in 2012. Did you know he was a 140 kg teenager?

The Two States actor lost a whopping 50 kg before he made his debut in Bollywood opposite Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade.

Walking Played A Big Role In Arjun Kapoor's Weight Loss Journey

Arjun Kapoor's weight loss journey took months of hard work. According to reports, it took him 15 months to reach his fitness goals as he had shared in now a deleted Instagram post.

In an interview with the Times of India, Arjun Kapoor revealed that he relies on walking. "When I was fat and overweight, as a kid also, I believed in one thing: that there's nothing better than walking. Even today, when I want to lose weight, I just keep in mind to get out there and walk. Just be physically active. You cannot sit on your best eating food and then cribbing about the fact that you're not losing weight," he shared.



According to The Indian Express, Arjun Kapoor, who once revealed that he is a foodie, gave up on junk food and avoided overeating to keep himself healthy and fit. He also avoids high-carb and sugary foods and swaps them with fresh fruits, vegetables, and high-protein foods.

A Look Into Arjun Kapoor's Healthy Routine

Reportedly, the 40-year-old has shared his everyday routine in now a deleted Instagram post:

Arjun Kapoor had shared that his breakfast generally consists of high-protein foods such as eggs, after which he hits the gym.

He has his lunch around 1:30 pm, which mostly consists of a Greek Souvlaki Wrap, after which he looks after his meetings and work calls till 5 pm.

Arjun Kapoor enjoys an evening snack that comprises Turkey Sushi, which is high in energy, protein, carbs, and fibre. He hits the gym after that.

For dinner, Arjun Kapoor has Turkish kebabs with muhammara sauce, mint chutney, and pickled vegetables.

The Half Girlfriend actor included weight training, circuit training, CrossFit training, and cardio exercises in his workout routine.

Arjun Kapoor Battled A Disease That Made Him Gain Weight

In 2024, Arjun opened up about being diagnosed with Hashimoto's thyroiditis, an autoimmune condition that can slow down metabolism and cause weight gain.

He revealed that he had sought therapy for mild depression in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.

"I haven't always opened up about it, but I also have Hashimoto's disease (the autoimmune disease damages the thyroid gland), which is an extension of thyroid. It's almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes into distress... your body is in fight-or-flight mode.

"That (Hashimoto's disease) happened to be when I was 30, and I defied it and I said, 'No, this can't be'. My mom (Mona Shourie Kapoor) used to have it, and my sister (Anshula Kapoor) also has it... If I look back today, I can see myself and my body changing through the course of my films. Now that is 2015-16, that's seven-eight years of me holding that physical trauma and then my films not panning out at the same time," he said in the same interview.

While Arjun Kapoor has lost more than 50 kg, his weight loss transformation is ongoing. He said in the TOI interview that his weight loss journey is a "work in progress".