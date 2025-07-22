How Weight-Loss Journey Helped Kusha Kapila Overcome Childhood Trauma

Influencer and actor Kusha Kapila is known for her fierce, funny, and unapologetic demeanor. Kusha Kapila rose to fame with her viral South Delhi character sketches on Instagram. However, she stole all headlines when she dropped several kilos. While many attributed her weight loss to Ozempic, others praised her for her weight loss transformation.

Tired of the endless speculations, Kusha Kapila took to her YouTube Channel to open up about her weight loss journey.

Kusha Kapila's Weight Loss Journey

In the candid video, Kusha Kapila revealed how her childhood trauma around her weight, starving to get fit, and other unhealthy weight loss practices shaped her journey.

The Thank You For Coming actor shared that the discussion around her weight loss transformation and people calling her an "average girl" turned into a "goddess of beauty," which affected her.

"Someone else was talking about my body more than I was… I started feeling like I wasn't even in my body," she said.

Kusha Kapila cleared that this is not the first time the 35-year-old has lost weight. She started gaining weight when she was 10, and shed the extra kilos when people started calling her "motu" when she just turned 12 or 13 years old. Her mother enrolled her in a gym, and she did a lot of strength training and floor exercises along with running on the treadmill, which helped her lose 20-22 kg.

She gained 10 more kg at 22 when she was in college, and a friend noticed her bad mental state and told her to "work on herself". During this time, Kusha Kapila followed an extreme calorie-deficient diet that helped her lose weight.

Eventually, she got a fever for 12 days, which was later identified as abdominal tuberculosis - a rare form of TB that affects the organs in your abdomen. This is more common in women over the age of 25 with compromised immunity.

"Women over 25-26 are more prone to TB. I was diagnosed because I had dropped my immunity so drastically… I was losing weight, which I liked. This is how body image issues play with your mind. You are sick, you are losing weight, and you are happy that you are nearing your goal weight," Kusha shared.

She added that she ignored her body completely when her career took off, but Kusha Kapila decided to lose weight again. "For the first time in my life, I felt like I wanted to lose weight for myself. I told myself: 'You are by yourself now. You're responsible for everything that happens in your life. Take care of yourself, because no one else is coming'."

Kusha Kapila On How Strength Training Helped Her Lose Weight

When a fan asked Kusha Kapila about her weight loss, the Sukhee actor shared, "I just fell into a routine. I changed cities and to cope with it, I spent time moving, walking, gyming, eating well, and it just showed."

Stating that she does not think that it's necessary to justify why she worked on her body, Kusha Kapila added, "I am in my 30s, and it was bound to happen at some time because I really tried all these years. Last year was the year it happened, it's as simple as that."

Kusha Kapila's weight loss story. Photo: Reddit

Crediting strength training for her physical and mental health, Kusha Kapila wrote, "The impact strength training has had on my mental health. I wish they taught about the benefits of just activity and moving and how it can, over a period of time, change how you are feeling (for the better). I wish they taught that in schools. Any time I felt like I was dipping in Mumbai, I hit the gym or I moved."