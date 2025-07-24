How Sonam Kapoor Lost 35 Kg With No Fad Diets And A Simple Weight Loss Routine

Many aspiring celebrities undergo dramatic weight loss transformations, and actor Sonam Kapoor is one of the celebs who lost weight before entering Bollywood.

Before making her film debut in Saawariya in 2007, Sonam Kapoor reportedly weighed nearly 90 kg. She lost 35 kg while tackling problems such as insulin resistance, polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS, and borderline diabetes.

How Sonam Kapoor Lost Weight Before Entering Bollywood?

Sonam Kapoor has been battling PCOS since the age of 20, but it was only before her Bollywood debut that the actor decided to shed the extra kilos. In an old interview, she revealed that it was her mother who helped her get rid of my excess weight. "The first thing she did was to keep me off the stuff I was so fond of as a teenager- chocolates, ice creams, fried foods, and sweets."

Once a non-vegetarian, Sonam Kapoor gave up meat, cut junk food, and ate meals at 2-hour intervals. Reportedly, the Sanju actor made sure to incorporate power yoga, cardio, and swimming that helped her shed the extra kilos.

Sonam Kapoor On Losing Postpartum Weight Loss

While she managed to maintain her fitness till she became pregnant and gained a few extra kilos after delivery. Postpartum weight gain is common among women.

The 40-year-old had a baby boy in 2022, Vayu. Sonam Kapoor had opened up about her postpartum weight loss journey in an interview with Vogue. Addressing her postpartum journey, she said, "Slowly, steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts," she was able to lose weight.

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to reveal her weight loss secrets. She said, "20 Kgs down.. 6 more to go."

The caption read, "It has taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly, steadily, without any crash diets and crazy workouts, just consistent self-care and baby care. I'm not there yet, but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been."

What Does Sonam Kapoor Keep Herself Fit?

Trying to keep herself fit and healthy, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to share her diet and everything she eats in a day. She focuses on balancing her workouts and meals in a way that they provide her with all the essential nutrients.

Here's what she eats in a day:

She starts her day with a cup of warm lemon water, which she drinks at 6 AM. It aids digestion and provides her with vitamin C.

Collagen-infused coffee made using oat milk and some chocolate comes next at 6:45 AM. She also has nuts such as soaked Brazil nuts and almonds along with it.

For breakfast, Sonam Kapoor eats eggs and toast at 9:45 AM.

Her lunch is usually in whole grains and proteins. She shared that she eats a tomato-based arrabbiata pasta with chicken.

Sonam Kapoor has her dinner around 5:15 PM, which is usually a mix of protein, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats. She generally eats chicken on toast for dinner.

In the caption, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "What I eat in a day! Thank you @chefvelton for making my food healthy and tasty. Thanks @radhkarle @radhikasbalancedbody for always making my nutrition plan healthy and balanced so my metabolism never takes a hit... also need to have at least 3-4 litres of water a day! Healthy and wholesome!"

From being an overweight teenager with health issues to becoming a symbol of fashion and fitness, Sonam Kapoor's weight loss journey is a reminder that with the right support and balanced approach, you can achieve your goals.