Why PCOS Isn't Just A 'Hormonal Issue', It Wrecks Your Mental Health Too

Keeping up with the ebb and flow of your hormones is already a challenge. Add a bit of stress and a poor lifestyle, and you have a cocktail of problems. One possible consequence is PCOS or Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome - a hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age, primarily causing irregular periods.

For some, not having a period for a few months might seem like a relief until you know it's not good news. It can be worse when accompanied by weight gain, hair thinning, and unexplained fatigue. It's rarely just about missed periods. It's often the beginning of an internal war, with impacts that stretch far beyond physical problems - it affects your mental health too.

PCOS And Mental Health

PCOS is a hormonal condition, but the weight of the condition is not just carried in the body but in the mind as well. While irregular periods are often the first red flag, many are unaware that mental health symptoms, such as anxiety, depression, and fatigue, can also be signs of PCOS.

Kanan Verma, a 21-year-old college student, thought something was going on in her body when she started noticing the subtle changes. Sometimes, it was a missed period, and other times, a sharp pain in her right leg that made her uncomfortable. She consulted a doctor, and the ultrasound revealed that she had PCOS. Kanan was 19 at that time. What followed was a wave of unexpected changes in her body and mental health, such as facial hair, mood swings, constant fatigue, and aching joints. “I didn't feel like doing anything. I just felt sad all the time,” she recalls.

37-year-old corporate professional Namita Narula Gandhi was diagnosed with PCOS during a routine check-up for a UTI. While she was already battling burnout from work and her condition, Namita found herself spiraling deeper when she experienced an ectopic pregnancy post her marriage.

"I felt like I lost the battle," she recalls.

Editor and marketing professional, Rumela Sen was too young when she was first diagnosed with PCOS. She was asked to take medications to manage the symptoms, but consistency wasn't easy amid a new city, academic stress, and a disrupted lifestyle. What followed was stress and anxiety.

“I'd gone from XS (size Extra Small) to L (Large) and didn't pause to question why. I thought I was just stressed or overworked. There were times I would get anxious over the smallest things,” she says.

In the years since her diagnosis, she lost a close family member and tested positive for the BRCA 2 gene - an inherited mutation linked to a higher risk of breast and ovarian cancers. The lines between grief and chronic illnesses blurred, "I can't tell if PCOS impacted my mental health or if the grief did. But I know that stress makes PCOS worse and the corporate world doesn't exactly make stress optional.”

The one thing common among all the women was the less talked about side-effects of PCOS - on mental health.

Dr Payal Choudhary, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Rosewalk by Rainbow Hospital tells NDTV, "PCOS can significantly impact a person's mental health. Hormonal imbalances, insulin resistance, and symptoms like acne, weight gain, and excessive hair growth can lead to low self-esteem and body image issues. Irregular periods and fertility concerns often cause emotional distress. Many women with PCOS experience higher rates of anxiety, depression, and mood swings due to both physiological and psychological factors. The chronic nature of the condition adds to the emotional burden."

How To Take Care Of Your Mental Health If You Have PCOS

Eat A Healthy Diet: While there is limited data to support a specific diet that helps improve mental health in people with PCOS, studies have found that eating healthy can help you deal with anxiety, depression, and other mental effects of PCOS.

A study published in the journal Nutrients found that eating a diet rich in vegetables and legumes, dairy products, and eggs, seems to have a positive effect on the mental health of women with PCOS.

"Diet plays a crucial role in managing PCOS. Diets low in refined carbohydrates and sugars, and rich in fibre, lean proteins, and healthy fats can improve hormonal balance and support ovulation," recommends Dr Choudhary.

This, in turn, may help you manage mental health symptoms as well.

Exercise Regularly: A study published in the journal BMC Women's Health found that physical activity reduces the chances of depression in women with PCOS. Another study published in the journal Sports Medicine found that exercise may help improve the physical as well as mental well-being of women with PCOS.

"Walking is one of the best exercises for managing PCOS. Combining it with strength training and flexibility exercises like yoga can offer more comprehensive results. The goal is consistency and enjoyment, making walking a great starting point. Overall, it's not the only exercise for PCOS, but it is a highly effective and sustainable choice for many," recommends Dr Choudhary.

Try Complementary And Alternate Therapies: A strong support system and cognitive behavioural therapy may also help people with PCOS feel less anxious or stressed.

"Mental health support is just as important as physical treatment in PCOS management, and early intervention with counseling, support groups, or therapy can greatly improve overall well-being," signs off Dr Choudhary.