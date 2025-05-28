PCOS Affects Memory And Attention Span, Finds New Study. How To Deal With It

PCOS or Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome is an endocrine disorder that affects one in five women, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This figure shows just how common this condition is among women. While those with PCOS are familiar with symptoms like irregular periods and weight gain, a new study has found that it may even affect how your brain works.

PCOS May Affect Your Brain Function: Study

The hormonal imbalance caused by PCOS is often evident in physical symptoms such as irregular periods, weight gain, excessive hair growth, acne, and infertility. However, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have found that it may impact your ability to focus and react too.

The study, titled The Impact of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome on Attention: An Empirical Investigation, was published in the journal, BioPsychosocial Medicine.

Led by Professor Azizuddin Khan and clinical psychologist and PhD scholar at IIT-B Maitreyi Redkar, the researchers compared two groups of women: 101 women with PCOS and 72 healthy women, who underwent the attention-based cognitive tests.

It was found that PCOS can impair cognitive functions such as alertness and attention.

The researchers discovered that women with PCOS were 56 percent slower than those without the condition.

They were also found to make 7 percent more errors in focused attention tasks.

Why PCOS Can Make It Harder To Focus

Researchers at IIT Bombay linked mental fatigue associated with PCOS as a key factor affecting concentration. The condition may impact your memory and attention span, with severity depending on various individual factors.

Professor Khan noted, "Its symptoms and severity vary depending on the hormonal profile, metabolic health, mental health, and socio-environmental conditions of the individual."

NDTV spoke to Dr Tanveer Aujla, Senior Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, about why PCOS makes it difficult to focus.

"PCOS can affect a woman's attention span, and this can be because of hormonal imbalance. Women tend to have higher androgens and insulin resistance, which can impact brain function, and they will be unable to focus. Some may have difficulty focusing, experience forgetfulness, or even brain fog. PCOS can also lead to anxiety, stress, and low attention span," says Dr Aujla.

What Is PCOS Or Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines PCOS as a condition where "cysts (small sacs of fluid) develop on the ovaries".

It can cause irregular periods, and may also lead to infertility. According to the CDC, insulin resistance is common in women with PCOS, which can even lead to Type 2 diabetes.

The CDC states that some women with PCOS may develop more serious health problems, including heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep apnea, and stroke. It is important to manage the condition to avoid the consequences.

How To Manage PCOS Symptoms And Improve Attention Span

1. Brain Games: Playing brain games can help you focus on attention and memory and improve response time and accuracy, according to the researchers of the study.

2. Reduce Stress: Stress can worsen PCOS symptoms, and in turn, affect focus. Practising relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga may help reduce stress and improve memory and attention span.

3. Exercise Regularly: Since PCOS is a lifestyle-related condition, physical activity is key to managing symptoms. As per a study published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport, women with PCOS should aim for:

150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity or,

75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week.

You can also do a combination of different activities after consulting your healthcare provider.

4. Eat A Healthy Diet: Nutrition plays a vital role in managing PCOS. According to John Hopkins Medicine, you should eat more

Whole grains

Fresh fruits

Non-starchy vegetables such as leafy greens, tomatoes, cauliflower, etc. Omega-3 fatty acids, olive oils, fibre, and protein-rich foods.

You should also avoid added sugars and refined carbs.

5. Manage Your Weight: While PCOS can make weight management challenging, maintaining a healthy weight through lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise, is essential. A study published in BMC Endocrine Disorders highlights weight management is a good way to manage PCOS.

6. Improve Sleep Hygiene: Establishing a regular sleep schedule that includes going to bed and waking up at the same time may help. A study published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine found that good sleep is crucial for PCOS management.

Symptoms of PCOS - and the best ways to manage them - can vary significantly from one person to another. It is always best to consult your doctor before making any changes to your lifestyle or daily routine.