When Shehnaaz Gill Revealed The Weight-Loss Method She Used To Lose 12 Kg In 6 Months

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 and is a popular actor and singer who stunned her fans with her dramatic transformation during the COVID-19 lockdown. She lost about 12 kg in 6 months and went from 67 kg to 55 kg, and she did it all without following fad diets or extreme workouts, but with simple lifestyle changes.

Here's How Shehnaaz Gill Lost 12 Kgs In 6 Months

The Dhup Lagdi singer has spoken about the body shaming she faced early in her career in the industry. Instead of letting it affect her confidence, she decided to use the lockdown period as an opportunity to work on herself.

ALSO READ: How Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Dilip Joshi Lost 16 Kg In 45 Days

Shehnaaz Gill's Diet

In an interview with Shilpa Shetty and Times Foodie, Shehnaaz Gill revealed her weight loss secrets, which centered on balance, portion control, and mindful eating.

Morning Drink: Warm water with turmeric and apple cider vinegar to kickstart her day.

Warm water with turmeric and apple cider vinegar to kickstart her day. Breakfast: Protein-rich foods, which mostly include sprouted moong, dosa, methi-paratha, etc.

Protein-rich foods, which mostly include sprouted moong, dosa, methi-paratha, etc. Lunch: One whole-wheat roti, dal, some vegetables, and a sprouts salad. She also included a bit of ghee for healthy fats.

One whole-wheat roti, dal, some vegetables, and a sprouts salad. She also included a bit of ghee for healthy fats. Evening Snack: Roasted makhana (fox nuts).

Roasted makhana (fox nuts). Dinner: She kept her meals simple and light, with just soup or sautéed vegetables.

Other Takeaways From Her Diet Pattern

In an interview with ET Times, Shehnaaz Gill shared, "Every day, I ate just one or two things. I wouldn't stuff too much variety in my daily consumption of food. For example, if I ate dal and moong for lunch, I would eat the same for dinner. And I reduced the portions. If I were hungry for two rotis, I ate only one... I lost 12 kg in less than 6 months, but without doing any exercise. Just my restricted food consumption did the trick."

Here's why her weight loss approach worked:

Portion Control: Shehnaaz Gill said that she ate everything she used to, but the big difference was the size of the portions she took. Portion control is considered one of the most effective ways to lose weight. A 2021 study published in the Obesity Research & Clinical Practice found that practising portion control can help in weight reduction.

Shehnaaz Gill said that she ate everything she used to, but the big difference was the size of the portions she took. Portion control is considered one of the most effective ways to lose weight. A 2021 study published in the Obesity Research & Clinical Practice found that practising portion control can help in weight reduction. Mindful Eating: This practice is all about using all physical and emotional senses to experience and enjoy the food choices you make. A 2021 study published in the British Medical Bulletin found that mindful eating helps change your eating behaviours and reduce stress.

ALSO READ: When R Madhavan Revealed His 21-Day Weight-Loss Routine With No Workout And 5 Simple Lifestyle Habits

Shehnaaz Gill's Workout Routine

While Shehnaaz Gill did not follow a strict workout regimen, she incorporated light exercises and started walking. However, it was mostly her diet that she relied on for her weight loss but now the Thank You For Coming actor has incorporated yoga and other forms of fitness in her workout routine.