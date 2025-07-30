<i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i> Fame Deepti Sadhwani Lost 17 Kg In 6 Months With A Simple Weight Loss Diet

Deepti Sadhwani, who gained popularity with her role as Aradhana Sharma in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, inspired fans with her impressive weight loss transformation last year.

In a world where people are taking shortcuts, the actor and singer shed 17 kg in 6 months without following any fad diets or pills. Her weight loss journey was all about determination, and she was able to lose the extra kilos in a few months without giving up.

Deepti Sadhwani's Weight Loss Diet

The 34-year-old went from 75 kg to 58 kg in six months, and she credits a healthy diet and simple workout.

"It (losing weight) wasn't easy. There were days I wanted to give up, but I reminded myself that every small step matters. Progress was slow but steady, and that's where the magic lies," Deepti Sadhwani said in an interview with ET Times.

Deepti Sadhwani revealed that she "eliminated sugar, processed foods, and preservatives while adopting a gluten-free diet. Intermittent fasting, strictly 16 hours a day, became my mantra, along with mindful calorie tracking. My approach was rooted in balance, even allowing for the occasional cheat day."

Intermittent fasting is one of the most popular weight loss methods. A 2020 study published in the official Journal of the College of Family Physicians of Canada found that people who followed intermittent fasting lost 0.8% to 13% weight over a short period of time.

Calorie tracking is also touted as one of the most effective methods for weight loss, but it is crucial to follow it in a healthy and sustainable way. Your diet should be a balance of all nutrients, including protein, fibre, and more.

Deepti Sadhwani's Workout

While eating right was one of her priorities, she also focused on incorporating the right foods.

"I incorporated aerial yoga, boxing, and swimming into my regimen, emphasising consistency over intensity. This diverse approach not only transformed my physique but also boosted my mental clarity and energy... What kept me going was the vision of becoming the best version of myself, not just for the looks but for my health and happiness," she added.

Deepti Sandhwani's weight loss approach is holistic and can help you lose weight, but don't forget to check with your doctor before making any changes in your everyday routine.