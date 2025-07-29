6-6-6 Walking Routine Is Going Viral. Know All About This Weight-Loss Trend

In the world of complicated fitness plans, there is one exercise that never goes out of style - walking. There is a new walking routine going viral these days. 6-6-6 walking routine has been making rounds on social media lately, and for the right reasons. This simple exercise can help you keep yourself fit, primarily because it helps you shed the extra kilos.

While there is no shortage of fitness challenges on social media, the 6-6-6 walking routine has gained traction. Here's everything you need to know about it.

What Is The 6-6-6 Walking Routine?

According to Healthline, the 6-6-6 walking routine is a workout that involves "walking for 60 minutes, either at 6 a.m. or 6 p.m. It additionally includes a 6-minute warm-up at a slow pace to help you ease into walking and a 6-minute cool-down to aid in recovery."

More than a workout, the 6-6-6 routine is more like a lifestyle shift that activates your metabolism, promotes heart health, and aids in weight management - all while being gentle to your joints.

Benefits Of 6-6-6 Walking Routine

Walking is touted as one of the best exercises when it comes to health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week is required to stay healthy, which includes moderate-intensity workouts such as brisk walking.

Walking is a great exercise and can help reduce mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression, as per Healthline. It is also believed that it can help you lose weight, control blood pressure levels, increase energy levels, boost memory, strengthen bones, and reduce the chances of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes.

While it may offer benefits, make sure you check with your doctor before you incorporate a new workout regimen in your routine.