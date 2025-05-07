Kim Kardashian Takes On Met Gala 2025 In A Black Faux Leather Off-Shoulder Gown And Hat

Kim Kardashian graced the iconic Met Gala blue carpet on the first Monday of May, 2025 wearing a super chic and snug faux leather off-shoulder gown and a maximal hat that screamed dandyism from a distance.

Kim Kardashian set the stage for all things 'Superfine tailoring and Black Style' as strutted out wearing a sans shoulder black faux leather crocodile textured gown with a collar detail around one shoulder, a bodycon fit and a long train following her around. This was teamed with a statement leather hat by Stephen Jones that covered half of Kim's pretty visage. The ensemble was handcrafted by the label, Chrome Hearts and designers, JESSE JO STARK and Laurie Lynn Stark featured two strings of white pearls attached around her waistline that added a feminine touch to the look. The backless design of the ensemble that was secured with a silver buckle laden closure added further oomph to her avatar for the Met. The look was put together drawing inspiration from Lenny Kravitz, a modern dandy and the iconic Jimi Hendrix and Miles Davis. It housed everything that this year's theme stood for; Black style, razor sharp tailoring and dandy tradition.

Kim's look for the big night was styled by celebrity stylist, Jahleel Weaver who added the perfect layered diamond studded choker and necklaces adorned around her neckline in addition to matching drop earrings, cocktail style diamond rings.

Kim's tresses were styled into voluminous old Hollywood style waves that gave a red carpet ready vibe. Makeup wise, she went for an overall muted mauve glam look with smokey silver eyes, dramatic false lashes, a wash of nude mauve blush on her cheeks, and a statement biscuit nude lip colour.

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2025 ready avatar is a vision of the dandy tradition come to life.

