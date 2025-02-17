Kim Kardashian Stuns In A Chic Skin-Tight Silver Gown At SNL 50th Anniversary

Kim Kardashian never fails to lead the fashion bandwagon with her impeccable style sensibilities.

Yet again, the fashion mogul was at it as she made a striking statement at the 50th anniversary celebration of The Saturday Live. Here's what she wore to the red carpet:

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to rocking bogy-hugging silhouettes. For her latest red carpet appearance, she turned to a skin-tight silver gown to keep it super chic. Her stunning look was maximalist in its own way. The glitzy silver silhouette was enough to do all the talking and the figure-hugging fit of her dress truly stole the show. The plunging scoop neckline perfectly complemented the strappy pattern of her dress

Kim did not go overboard with accessories as she kept it super basic. Her beauty game was on point as well with a matte glam paired with pink cheeks and a glossy lip look. She left her black tresses open in loose curls to round off her chic style.

Kim Kardashian's fashion trajectory is all about acing chic bodycon looks and this is proof.