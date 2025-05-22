Kim Kardashian Graduates Law School After 6 Years, Shares Glimpses Of Surprise Ceremony

Celebrations are for Kim Kardashian as she has officially graduated from law school.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram recently to celebrate her graduation from law school after six years.

After six years of tireless dedication and relentless pursuit, as explained by her mentors during their speech, Kim Kardashian has officially graduated from law school. "All of you guys have been on this journey with me,” she said in her speech during a private commencement ceremony hosted by family and friends, as reported by Page Six.

Kardashian explained that she wanted to pursue a law degree after feeling "dumbfounded" watching a video on X.

Kim Kardashian graduates law school. Photo: Instagram/kimkardashian

"Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice. No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination," one of her mentors said during their speech.

Explaining how Kardashian made an effort to study law, the mentor added that Kardashian dedicated "18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years. That's a total of 5,184 hours of legal study.

That's time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows, and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others."

A source told US Weekly that the graduation ceremony was a surprise for Kim, who thought she was attending a "regular family brunch." Her mentors and family members, who are excited for the Skims founder, were all excited and prouder of her and wanted to celebrate her accomplishment by surprising her.

Kardashian first shared the news of her goal to become a lawyer back in 2029 in an interview with Vogue. While the journey has not been easy, Kardashian has inspired many of her fans.

Reportedly, the 44-year-old also passed the multistate professional responsibility exam that serves as a prerequisite to the bar exam. Once she clears the bar exam, she will be able to practice law in California.