For Valentine's Day, Kim Kardashian Is Wearing Her Heart On Her Bodysuit

American reality television star and socialite, Kim Kardashian made sure to make heads turn this Valentine's Day. The Kardashians star was seen posing for the shutterbugs dressed in a white cotton bodysuit that featured heart-shaped printed motifs all over its length and breadth.

Kim Kardashian took Valentine's Day 2025 by storm dressed in a white hued hosiery sleeveless bodysuit with a scooped U-neckline that was adorned with the prettiest floral white lace details. There are no marks for guessing that the ensemble was from the shelves of her own label, SKIMS.

The mother-of-four accessorised her look with nothing but a pair of white open-toe stilettos with white faux fur embellishments on the straps to let her outfit do all the talking.

On the hair and makeup front, Kim sported a sleek gel laden long bob hair look done courtesy of hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos. This allowed her makeup game to take the centre stage and hog on all the limelight for the day. Celebrity makeup artist, Mary Phillips added the perfect strokes of glam to Kim's face with a beaming base achieved by mixing a few drops of highlighter with the foundation, bleached blonde brows, a wash of gilded chrome eyeshadow on her eyelids, lots of mascara for dramatic lash look, chiselled cheeks with a heavy contour, a touch of pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, over lined nude brown lips and a layer of satin textured nude lipstick to finish off the look on a glamorous high.

Kim Kardashian's Valentine's Day ready wardrobe is complete with a heart-print bodysuit.

