Kim Kardashian's Label Skims Joins Hands With Dolce & Gabbana To Fuse Italian Couture With Shape Wear

Kim Kardashian has hit the ball out of the park yet again. Just in time for the holiday season of Thanksgiving and Christmas where brands are dropping holiday gift sets and releases left, right and centre; Kim's shapewear label SKIMS has announced a collaboration with Italian couture label Dolce & Gabbana. The collection is all set to be a wardrobe treat for the ladies who are on the look out for a premium couture experience while keeping the comfort of shape wear intact.

Kim Kardashian announced the release of the collaboration by sharing a couple of posts on her Instagram handle to declare the gigantic 'couture meets comfort' campaign shoot. Behind the scenes, was her sister Kourtney Kardashian and herself posing while donning statement pieces on a vintage Texan-style set. The launch will witness the coming together of “the timeless Italian allure of Dolce & Gabbana” with “signature SKIMS fabrics and figure-shaping styles”. This limited edition collection will be up for grabs from Tuesday November, 19, 2024 9am onwards on the SKIMS website, their stores and in select Dolce & Gabbana boutiques.

The sneak-peak into the collection from Kim Kardashian's Instagram post showcased a world of classic white two pieces, leopard print bodysuits, bralettes and shapewear leggings, sheer black mesh corsets with over-the-knee stockings, sculpting solid black bodysuits and much more. The offerings come with a touch of Dolce & Gabbana logos that were tastefully styled with scarves, bandanas and statement D&G jewellery pieces.

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS meets Dolce & Gabbana will aim to give the customers an Italian designer experience with the comfort of American shapewear.

