North West Speaks About Family Memories And The Best Meal That Her Mom Kim Kardashian Cooks For Her

North West and Kim Kardashian have a very unique mother and daughter relationship, to say the least. The oldest of Kim's children has gained quite a reputation for her quips, especially when it comes to spilling the beans on her famous mom, which is often much to Kim's embarrassment. So when Kim interacted with North for Interview Magazine, you could only expect it to be full of jest and Kardashian family secrets. From her favourite memories with her dad Ye; who was previously known as Kanye West, to coming clean about Kim's cooking skills, North opened up to her, which said volumes about their carefree relationship as a mother and daughter.

When Kim asked her if she likes being on camera, she admitted to being choosy as to when she likes being photographed, and it wasn't particularly by the paparazzi. North answered, “I like taking pictures of myself, but I don't like when paparazzi do. When I just woke up and there's so much paparazzi, I'm like, “Yo, I'm going to sue you.” If I'm ready, if I'm not tired, if my outfit's good, I'm like, “Okay, I could take a picture.” On what she does like and dislike, she said she didn't like school or art class but added that her “favorite class is probably Latin”. North's best day of her life was “maybe in Italy with dad” where she said, “It was just us and my siblings, and that's when I really brought them close to God, because we had this house and there was these devil statues, and I was like, “Mm-mm, mm-mm, no, girl.” I was like, “We got to pray.” So then I taught Chi and Psalm and Saint how to pray. God really did his thing after.” When her siblings do get on her nerves, as siblings do, North said that “when they're annoying me, I'll just be like, “Yo, get out my room. I'm not feeling this, for real.”

While North spoke plenty about her father, siblings and friends, she made sure to mention her relationship with her mother too. Kim asked North how liked her cooking and what her favourite dish is that she made, to which her daughter said, “You haven't cooked for us in a long time. Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago.” North also added that Kim's “mac and cheese” was “good” and said, “you're really good at making me cucumbers and salt.”

North West may only be tween right now but with this sense of humour, Kim Kardashian had better be prepared for what the terrible teens will have for their relationship.

