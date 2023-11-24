North West's Criticism Of Kim Kardashian's Met Look Was Schiaparelli Designer Daniel Roseberry's 'Worst Nightmare'

North's Criticism Of Kim's Met Look Was The Designer's "Worst Nightmare"

Most mother and daughter bonds come with a healthy amount of sartorial feedback. It often starts with moms telling their teenagers to switch their mini skirts for something longer and goes on to adult daughters later teaching their mums about which bags to pair with what shoes. Kim Kardashian and North West are like any other mother and daughter; except they're globally famous celebrities who work with renowned designers, stylists and glam teams. North seems to be an especially touch critic to her mother Kim Kardashian; more than any of the fashionistas commenting on the TV star's looks online even.

In a clip from their reality TV series The Kardashians, Kim is seen getting fitted by Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry for her now-famous pearl-studded look which was worn at the 2023 Met Gala, which was designed by him. When Daniel commented to North that he heard she was into the look, she promptly replied, "Well, it could be better," to which he looked visibly amused. Kim adds in, "Okay Daniel, I'm just warning you that North can be critical" and cites a past instance when North gave her fashion feedback to the John Galliano, who was fitting Kim for a dress.

not North saying the pearls look like they're from the dollar store, i bet the whole Schiaparelli atelier on 21 Place Vendôme gasped. pic.twitter.com/z6XtknlXIq — andriana シ (@BOTTEGAHOENETA) November 23, 2023

While Kim attempts to defuse the situation by referring to North's previous compliments on the pearl gown, her daughter wasn't having any of it. In a conversation with both Daniel and Kim, North said, "There are way too many gaps in the pearls. It looks like she's a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped up. The pearls look fake." Kim jumps in to correct her that the pearls on the Schiaparelli dress are very real and yes, "very expensive" and she probably needed a lesson on pearls. At this point, it's weighing on Daniel, who has put hours into the famous dress. He says, "This is my worst nightmare come to life."

An unbothered North continues her critical opinion, saying, "It's looking beachy. The diamonds ruin it" and adds in, "I like the pearls; I just don't like that it looks like from the dollar store." Daniel scoffs, saying "It's like I'm being punked the night before the Met. Getting read for filth by a 9-year-old."

If you ever thought your mother or daughter was your worst fashion critic, consider yourself lucky you aren't related to North West.

