Kim Kardashian's Black Crocodile Textured Off Shoulder Gown Is Tailor Made For The Oscars "After After Party"

While the Oscars fever is over for this year post an epic weekend of the 97th Annual Academy Awards followed by the ritualistic super happening Vanity Fair after party; Kim Kardashian still seems to be living under the Oscars hangover. The Kardashians star got dolled up for the Oscars "After After Party" in a Jean Paul Gaultier gown that made her fans tap like on her Instagram like there is no tomorrow.

Kim Kardashian donned a sans shoulder croc textured black gown that fitted her body like a glove until way below her knees and then graduated into a tiered fishtail style voluminous floor sweeping train. Kim's look for the night was styled by Dani Levi who picked out the Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin gem and went for nothing but a matching pair of black croc stiletto boots moment to let Kim's outfit do all the talking.

Kim's tresses were styled into a super sleek bun that secured her tresses behind her head and made way for her glam to shine. Kim's makeup of the day featured a beaming base that was the perfect mix of foundation and glowing highlighter drops, arched brows, a glistening wash of silver eyeshadow on her lids, mascara filled wispy eyelashes, a bronzed complexion, and a milky nude lip gloss to tie the look together to perfection.

Kim Kardashian's Jean Paul Gaultier croc textured gown is the perfect closet pick for her Oscars "after after party".

