Lauren Sanchez And Jeff Bezos Pick Uber Cool Black And Brown Attires For A Post-Wedding Luncheon

Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez turned Venice into a dreamland as they got married in a lavish ceremony on Friday. The pictures from their wedding are straight out of a fairyland and the couple radiated pure elegance in their respective couture pieces. The next day after the grand bash, the newlyweds embarked on a luncheon looking no less stylish.

Photo Credit: AFP

In a couple of newly surfaced photos, Jeff Bezos was spotted in public holding the hands of his ever-so-gorgeous wife as they arrived at the venue for a post-wedding luncheon. For the event, Lauren opted for an off-shoulder little black dress that perfectly accentuated her curves. The mini dress featured ruffled detailing with dramatically thin straps and a cinched waist.

The forner journalist knows how to style her looks with the right accessories. For the luncheon, she picked a huge straw hat with black ribbon detailing, a pair of heels and oversized sunglasses to add an oomph factor to her overall look. Lauren also carried a grey-hued, textured arm candy that screamed luxury in from a mile away.

Coming to her styling, Lauren went for a subtle foundation laden base teamed with a glossy pink tint on her lips. An ample amount of blush on her cheeks maximised her beauty. Last but not least, she left her blonde tresses cascade down her shoulders to finish off her look.

On the other hand, Jeff Bezos looked dapper in a coffee brown-hued T-shirt paired with matching trousers. A pair of dark, shaded leather shoes, a pricy watch and tinted glasses wrapped up his charm.

The lovebirds were also seen blowing kisses to onlookers as they left their Venice hotel, radiating a newlywed glow.

Talking about the couple's look for their grand wedding, it was no less magical. Jeff picked a black suit layered with a matching waistcoat and a crisp white shirt. A black bow and a pair of polished leather shoes finished off his look. On the other side, his bride looked ethereal in a pristine white fish-cut Dolce & Gabbana gown with a long trail behind.

The beautiful piece featured buttoned detailing at the front with an illusion lacy effect near the neck portion and sleeves. Donning it, Lauren was seen exuding pure elegance and teamed it with her bright smile. A mystical veil with her half-done hairdo and glam makeup added further elegance to her overall look.

The newlyweds, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez served fashion goals with their casual post wedding looks.

Also Read: Natasha Poonawalla Stuns In An Ochre Slubbed Silk Gown At Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez's Wedding