Lauren Sanchez Marries Jeff Bezos In A White Lace Tulle Dolce & Gabbana Vintage Gown

American journalist, Lauren Sanchez is finally married to Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos. The couple tied the knot on Friday, June 27, 2025 at a grand ceremony in Venice, Italy. As the duo started a new chapter in their lives, all eyes were on Lauren's gorgeous wedding gown. It was the Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana that had the honour of turning her into the perfect and dreamy bride.

Lauren Sanchez did not push the boundaries with a modern silhouette. Instead, the 55-year-old embraced the timeless glamour by taking the vintage route. Her pristine white Dolce & Gabbana number was inspired by veteran Hollywood actress Sophia Loren's gown in the 1958 film Houseboat that she wore to marry Cary Grant. The bodice featured a boned corset structure with a sweetheart neckline. It was blanketed in a semi-sheer, floral lacework extending to a high neck and long sleeves. According to Vogue, the fitted wonder was crafted with 180 chiffon-covered buttons that traced a line up the middle that was unconventionally regal, much like the bride Lauren herself. But this isn't all, Lauren has even become the newest coverstar for American Vogue, clad in her bridal avatar.

Cinched around the waist, the designer wear plunged into an ethereal and fluted mermaid gown with a long and voluminous train, sweeping the floor dramatically. Scalloped at the hem with exquisite flower-adorned embroidery dominated the skirt, serving femininity on another level. Lauren Sanchez's hourglass frame was on full display in the close-to-skin number. As far as the netted veil was concerned, it had intricate, hand-appliqued lace and tulle details all over that served some much-needed pizzazz. What's more, the entire outfit took a whole 900 hours to handcraft into reality.

In Lauren Sanchez's words, her nuptial ensemble was “not just a gown (but) a piece of poetry” and we couldn't agree more. The credit lied in the magic of the one and only designer duo, Dolce & Gabbana.

With the tailored gown stealing the spotlight, Lauren Sanchez resorted to only a pair of crystal earrings and her huge solitaire ring for jewellery. Minimal glam makeup and a messy updo sealed her bridal glam.

Lauren Sanchez made for a pretty perfect bride in the Dolce & Gabbana gown.

