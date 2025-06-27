Lauren Sanchez Hits The Right Fashion Notes In A Schiaparelli Gown For Wedding Festivities

The star-studded wedding festivities of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos have officially begun in Venice. On Thursday, June 26, 2025 the American journalist, Lauren Sanchez and the Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos welcomed several high-profile guests to their three-day wedding celebrations. While the bride and groom-to-be were in a festive spirits, all eyes were on Lauren's exquisite Schiaparelli couture beige silk gown.

Photo Credit: AFP

Lauren Sanchez rested her faith on the Italian luxury fashion label's spring 2025 couture collection. She was a resplendent vision in the strapless silhouette featuring a balconette-inspired neckline. Green and blue floral elements hand-embroidered on the off-shoulder number were a through-and-through royal flourish, lending the ensemble an air of opulence.

Photo Credit: AFP

Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the cocktail dress came with a metallic corset bodice covered in gold bugle beads. Thanks to Lauren Sanchez's skilled stylist, the outfit created an exaggerated cinched waist effect. It provided a striking proportional juxtaposition to the exquisite designer wear, helping the soon-to-be bride showcase her hourglass shape. The concept of weaving the vintage allure with a contemporary flair was befitting of a modern woman like Lauren Sanchez delving into traditional rituals.

The floor-grazing skirt was another embroidered masterpiece. Flower and leaf patterns in similar blue and green shades, dominated the bottomwear. Schiaparelli's iconic motifs served oomph and panache in equal measure.

Lauren Sanchez ensured that the focus was on her gown as she opted for minimal accessories. A pair of diamond studs and a matching soliataire engagement ring were enough to complete her jewellery outing. For makeup, the former journalist kept things natural. Blushed cheeks and soft pink lips delivered an extra dose of allure. Muted smokey eyes, on the other hand, added some drama to her look. Lauren's brunette tresses were pulled back in a half-open fashion with just a few locks framing her face beautifully.

