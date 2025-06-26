Before Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding: When George And Amal Clooney Got Married In Venice

Since the stage is set for the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez wedding in Venice with the couple and guests arriving in the Italian town for the nuptials. Jeff and Lauren announced their engagement back in 2023. Jeff Bezos who is the world's fourth richest man and his fiancée were seen stepping off a water-taxi at the Aman Hotel on the Grand Canal. Termed as the 'wedding of the century' the celebrations are estimated to see 90 private jets full of wedding guests landing in Venice for the three-day wedding. US president's daughter, Ivanka Trump was even spotted departing in a boat from the Venice Marco Polo Airport ahead of this week's wedding to be held on June 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/about__clooneys

Given all the buzz being created around the billionaire and media personality wedding. Here's a look back at the last celebrity wedding hosted in Venice - that of George and Amal Clooney.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/about__clooneys

George Clooney and his then fiancée, Amal Alamuddin tied the knot in Venice, Italy on September 27, 2014. The star-studded wedding ceremony was held at the Aman Canal Grande luxury resort, wherein a weekend of festivities began with a pre-wedding party held on September 26, 2014. A traditional ceremony was organised on September 27, 2014 with a hundred guests in attendance including the couple's family and close friends Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and more. This was followed by a poolside party at the Hotel Cipriani. The bride, Amal picked a custom Oscar de la Renta gown for her big wedding ceremony and a slipped into a silver beaded mini dress for the reception that followed. The groom, George Clooney made for a rather dashing groom dressed in a black Giorgio Armani tuxedo and stuck to yet another black suit for the reception. It was followed by a civil ceremony held at the Venice Town Hall on September 29, 2014; wherein Amal wore a bridal white Stella McCartney pantsuit and a wide rimmed hat and George looked sharp in a blue-grey suit and a pair of rectangular black sunglasses.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/about__clooneys

