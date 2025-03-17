George Clooney Dyes Hair Black, Says Wife Amal Will Hate It: "Nothing Makes You Look Older Than..."

George Clooney, twice crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive, has long been one of Hollywood's most handsome stars. Recently, he ditched his signature salt-and-pepper look, opting for brown hair to portray Fred Friendly in the Broadway adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck.

The actor debuted his new hair colour last week during a preview of the show in New York City, and his transformation has since become the talk of the town; for all the right reasons! While his hair stole the limelight, his outfit also made a statement. Clooney sported a black leather jacket, beige pants and Adidas sneakers, completing the look with classic black aviator sunglasses.

Interestingly, the change comes just a month after George Clooney admitted that his wife, Amal Clooney, wasn't thrilled about it. “My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair,” he told The New York Times.

Even their 7-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, aren't sparing him. “My kids are going to just laugh at me non-stop,” he added.

While George Clooney's latest look is winning hearts, it also brings back memories of his 2015 interview with BBC Radio. Back then, the actor firmly stated, “I'm a big believer in the idea that you can't try to look younger.” He also expressed his strong stance against dyeing his hair or undergoing plastic surgery, believing such efforts only make one appear older.

“You just have to try and look the best you can at the age you are and not worry about it,” he said.

