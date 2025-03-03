George Clooney On His Relationship With Wife Amal: "I Wasn't In The Market, Then I Met Amal"

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney have been happily married for over a decade now. Despite an age gap of 17 years, the couple continues to dish out major relationship goals. In a recent interview with The Irish Times, George admitted that marriage was the last thing on his mind. Things took a turn for the best in 2013 when he met Amal for the first time at his home in Italy. After 11 years of togetherness, the actor has now opened up on his marriage and how their age difference has never been an obstacle in their partnership.

George revealed, “I wasn't really in the market for being a dad. Then I met Amal, and we fell in love. I've to say, after that, everything made sense.” Did George Clooney ever feel threatened by Amal's success? Absolutely not. He said, “I'm proud to be in the same room with her. I'm proud to be her husband. I'm proud to be the father of kids with her.”

Speaking about the topic of ageing in relationships, George revealed, “I had this conversation with Amal when I turned 60. I said, ‘Look, I can still play full-court basketball. I can still run around. I can still do pretty much everything I did when I was 30. But in 30 years, I'm 90. That's a real number. And there are some things you're not doing no matter how many granola bars you eat. We have to focus on the next 20, 25 years of making sure that we're jamming in everything we can.' Not just work, because no one at the end of their life goes, ‘God, I wish I worked more.'”

On a concluding note, George Clooney said, “There's a thing about finding the person that you needed to find, particularly at a certain age, and everything from then on is easy.”

