Keanu Reeves's Relationship With Alexandra Grant Is Built On "Sharing, Communication And Support"

Keanu Reeves is our new favourite love guru. Reason? The Matrix film actor has shared fundamental yet crucial advice for a long-lasting romance. For those unaware, Keanu has been in a relationship with artist Alexandra Grant for seven years now. According to him, the cornerstones of an enduring partnership are “sharing, communicating and supporting.” Keanu further revealed that he often embarks on thrilling motorcycle rides with his ladylove, underlining their shared love for travelling. He said, “We have been on a couple of trips together on the motorcycle and we have enjoyed it."

(Also Read: Sophie Turner On Her Divorce From Joe Jonas: "We Had A Beautiful Relationship And It Was Hard")

Keanu Reeves, who has always been low-key about his personal life, opened up in a conversation with E News. The actor added that although he and Alexandra Grant might have paused taking on the wheels again, there's always a possibility that they might set forth on an adventure soon. He said, “We have not done it again. [But] there is no declaration of like, 'I am never riding with you again because you are crazy.'"

Back in 2023, Alexandra Grant shed light on her equation with Keanu Reeves. In a conversation with People, she said, “The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time my relationship had begun. I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident about it alone. It is interdependent and independent in the best ways.”

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles County Museum of Arts Art+Film Gala in 2019.

Speaking about what she loves about her relationship with Keanu Reeves, Alexandra said that they push each other to be better. “What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads. Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring. He's such an inspiration to me, so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard.”

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant first met in 2009 at a dinner party.

(Also Read: "Love Isn't Defined By Age": Sahil Khan On Age Gap Between Him And His Wife Milena Aleksandra)