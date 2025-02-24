Sophie Turner On Her Divorce From Joe Jonas: "We Had A Beautiful Relationship And It Was Hard"

After four years together, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas parted ways in September 2023. The actress and the singer share two daughters, Willa and Delphine. Sophie has opened up about their divorce, calling it “incredibly sad.”

In a chat with Harper's Bazaar UK, Sophie was asked about what led to the breakdown of their marriage. She responded, “I can't really say much, but it was incredibly sad. We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard.” After getting married to Joe, Sophie moved from the UK to the US but relocated after their separation.

Regarding the relocation, Sophie Turner said, “It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I'm not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long - six years - and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got engaged in October 2017 and had a spontaneous wedding at a Las Vegas chapel in 2019. The ceremony was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Later, the duo hosted a grand wedding in France. It was attended by close friends and family. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020, followed by their second daughter in July 2022. In September 2023, they announced their divorce by issuing a joint statement on Instagram.

Sophie Turner is currently dating Peregrine Pearson, a British aristocrat.

