"There Has To Be Comfort And Ease ", Arjun Kapoor Talks About His Idea Of An Ideal Relationship

Arjun Kapoor has always been in talks about his personal life. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, spoke about love and relationships for the first time after his breakup with Malaika Arora. In an exclusive conversation with News18, the actor spoke about his idea of an ideal relationship.

He said, “Jo de uska bhi bhala, jo na de uska bhi bhala” (It is good for the one who gives; it is also good for the one who does not give). He also talked about his expectations from his future relationship and stressed the importance of being comfortable in each other's silence. He said, “What I want from love today is someone to share my silences with, and that's very important. Even if you're in two different spaces, you can still be connected without having to speak all the time. The idea is to share things without even realising it.”

As per the Ek Villain Returns actor, love between two people doesn't need to be spelt out in so many words. “There has to be comfort and ease. You should have to look forward to spending time with your person after finishing the day. Love doesn't mean staying together with the person all the time. You should want to genuinely build your life with them. It's necessary for two people to understand each other's professions too.”

