Lisa Haydon's Lehenga Is Coded For That Tropical Festive Vibe

Lisa Haydon's lehenga featured florals, sequins and her washboard abs

Lisa Haydon is a fashion icon who can rock any look with equal ease. From sarees to sarongs, the actress can wear anything and impress the fashion police. Recently, Lisa partnered with Bhumika Sharma and became the muse for the designer's festive collection, Farasha. Lisa shared not one, not two, but a total of three posts featuring Bhumika Sharma's exquisite designs. Let us break down all of them for you, one by one. First, Lisa wore a cape set in an elegant dusty pink hue. Her skirt was free of any embroidery or prints, and the pleats gave it extra volume. She paired it with a strappy bustier. The cropped number beautifully highlighted her well-toned midriff. Golden embroidery and a plunging neckline added drama to Lisa's look. Instead of the usual dupatta, she teamed the set with a chic cape featuring floral prints. Letting the gorgeous ensemble take centre stage, Lisa only picked a choker necklace from the accessory aisle. Dewy glam and open hair completed the look.

Next, Lisa Haydon wore a mustard lehenga set. Her high-rise skirt featured intricate sequin work throughout. She paired it with an embroidered bustier. The V-hemline of the cropped bustier added a modern touch to her look, while side cutouts were the cherry on top. A deep U-neckline and sleek straps made the ensemble look effortlessly gorgeous. For a hassle-free appearance, Lisa ditched the dupatta. A pearl choker with green emeralds was her sole piece of jewellery. Carefree loose hair and on-point glam sealed the deal on this look.

Lisa Haydon also rocked a jacket and pants set, ideal for all the bridesmaids. The deep pink set featured luxurious golden embroidery with floral patterns. Lisa's flared pants came in a high-rise style. The jacket, featuring a V neckline and full sleeves, exuded sophistication. A Kundan necklace with green emeralds was the star's jewellery pick for this look. Her hair was kept open with a middle parting. Kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and blushed cheeks rounded off the look.

Lisa Haydon's traditional looks are simply stunning. Agree?

